Watch Phil Mickelson play a flawless pitch shot -- off the GREEN

Riviera's sixth hole is famous for having a bunker smack in the middle of its green. Phil Mickelson is famous for doing crazy things on the golfer course.

In short, the two are a match made in heaven.

And on Saturday at the Genesis Open, fans were treated to the full Phil experience on the renowned par 3. Mickelson found the front-right portion of the green with his tee shot, but with the pin on the back-left tier, the five-time major champ pulled a wedge instead of a putter for his second shot. Then, he did this:

The perfectly executed 30-yard pitch shot from an extremely tight lie left him with a five-footer for par. Unfortunately, Mickelson missed the putt, but seriously, will anyone remember that?

