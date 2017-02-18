170218-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Watch Phil Mickelson play a flawless pitch shot -- off the GREEN

10 hours ago
170218-paulina-gretzky-th.png
WAGs

Paulina Gretzky announces she's pregnant again on Instagram. Obviously.

11 hours ago
170217-bryson-dechambeau.png
Golf World

Bryson DeChambeau's rough 2017 continues with WD at Riviera

February 17, 2017
Phil Being Phil10 hours ago

Watch Phil Mickelson play a flawless pitch shot -- off the GREEN

By

Riviera's sixth hole is famous for having a bunker smack in the middle of its green. Phil Mickelson is famous for doing crazy things on the golfer course.

In short, the two are a match made in heaven.

And on Saturday at the Genesis Open, fans were treated to the full Phil experience on the renowned par 3. Mickelson found the front-right portion of the green with his tee shot, but with the pin on the back-left tier, the five-time major champ pulled a wedge instead of a putter for his second shot. Then, he did this:

The perfectly executed 30-yard pitch shot from an extremely tight lie left him with a five-footer for par. Unfortunately, Mickelson missed the putt, but seriously, will anyone remember that?

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson hit driver off the deck -- from a buried lie in the rough

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch Hideki Matsuyama's disgusted reaction to …
    The LoopBryson DeChambeau's rough 2017 continues with W…
    The LoopPeople are freaking out about Friday's weather …