Phil Being Phil8 hours ago

Watch Phil Mickelson chip in three times -- in just NINE holes

By

Phil Mickelson holed a flop shot for eagle on Thursday. He played a perfect pitch shot off the sixth green on Saturday. And yet, that didn't even touch the final-round short-game clinic he put on at the Genesis Open.

Dustin Johnson's dominant win and ascension to No. 1 deserved nearly all of the attention on Sunday, but Mickelson holed THREE chips/pitches in his first nine holes. No, really.

It started with this eagle on No. 10:

Then another eagle on No. 17:

And finally, a ho-hum birdie chip-in on No. 18:

Even with all that, Mickelson only managed a final-round 69 to finish T-34. But on the bright side, Phil, you've got our vote for the most exciting two-under-par round of the young year.

