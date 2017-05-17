Watch 5'8" PGA Tour pro throw down a nasty Spider-Man dunk

A surprising amount of PGA Tour stars can hold their own on the hardwood. Gary Woodland attended Washburn University on a basketball scholarship before pursuing golf at Kansas. Dustin Johnson has showcased his ability to rattle the rim, as has Tony Finau (who's related to NBA star Jabari Parker). Smylie Kaufman displayed some serious range for the New Orleans Pelicans last month, and scientists are still trying to resolve how Bubba Watson's half-court shot at an Orlando Magic game defied gravity.

Even in such context, this Spider-Man dunk from Daniel Summerhays is something else.

In Dallas for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, Summerhays threw down this nasty (assisted) jam, captured aptly by ESPN's Jason Sobel:

Not to bad for a guy listed at 5'8" on his PGA Tour profile.

Summerhays is having a bit of a rough season, entering the Nelson ranked 163rd in FedEx Cup standings. But if the tour ever has a H-O-R-S-E contest, the 33-year-old has an ace up his sleeve.

