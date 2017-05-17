Viral Video

Watch 5'8" PGA Tour pro throw down a nasty Spider-Man dunk

By
an hour ago

A surprising amount of PGA Tour stars can hold their own on the hardwood. Gary Woodland attended Washburn University on a basketball scholarship before pursuing golf at Kansas. Dustin Johnson has showcased his ability to rattle the rim, as has Tony Finau (who's related to NBA star Jabari Parker). Smylie Kaufman displayed some serious range for the New Orleans Pelicans last month, and scientists are still trying to resolve how Bubba Watson's half-court shot at an Orlando Magic game defied gravity.

Even in such context, this Spider-Man dunk from Daniel Summerhays is something else.

In Dallas for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, Summerhays threw down this nasty (assisted) jam, captured aptly by ESPN's Jason Sobel:

Not to bad for a guy listed at 5'8" on his PGA Tour profile.

Summerhays is having a bit of a rough season, entering the Nelson ranked 163rd in FedEx Cup standings. But if the tour ever has a H-O-R-S-E contest, the 33-year-old has an ace up his sleeve.

(H/T: Jason Sobel)

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Celebrity Breakups

Goodbye or good riddance to 'Mike & Mike'?

11 minutes ago
The King

Arnold Palmer commemorated again...for making a septuple-bogey 12

an hour ago
Not Your Dad's PGA Tour

PGA Tour releases emoji app because we could all use more emojis in our lives

an hour ago
Viral Video

Watch 5'8" PGA Tour pro throw down a nasty Spider-Man dunk

an hour ago
Golf Everywhere!

New stamps will look -- and FEEL -- like a golf ball

3 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Phil Mickelson has been getting golf tips from. . . Tom Brady?

5 hours ago
Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's Dallas-themed shoes for the Byron Nelson scream "Texas Forever"

19 hours ago
SOCIAL MEDIA

The Week In Instagrams: 05-16-2017

21 hours ago
Endorsements

Jordan Spieth becomes the latest athlete to grace the cover of the Wheaties box

21 hours ago
Fantasy

10 obscure fantasy sports for your summer fantasy withdrawal

a day ago
Don't Look Now

Corporate logos on NBA jerseys: Is this the end as we know it?

a day ago
Celebrity Golfers

Alfonso Ribeiro makes hole-in-one, does "the Carlton" dance. Obviously.

a day ago
Free Agents

Looks like Barack Obama has settled on a golf club to join

a day ago
Weird Stuff

What the hell is a fidget spinner and why are they EVERYWHERE?

May 16, 2017
The Grind

Brandel blocks Ian, a surprising Tiger Woods sighting, and the best shot at the Players you...

May 16, 2017
Style?

The “bro romper” is going to change the way you romp with your bros

May 16, 2017
News & Tours

Wesley Bryan's junk food passion is an inspiration to us all

May 16, 2017
Game Within The Game

This prank war between MLB managers is everything baseball needs

May 16, 2017
Related
The LoopJordan Spieth's Dallas-themed shoes for the Byr…
The LoopWesley Bryan's junk food passion is an inspirat…
The LoopGoodbye or good riddance to 'Mike & Mike…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection