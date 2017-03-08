MALELANE, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Charl Schwartzel of South Africa reacts to a putt on the 4th green during the final round of The Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club on December 4, 2016 in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Watch out! Charl Schwartzel injured by partner in pro-am

3 hours ago
170308-blair-legos.png
Tour Life

The unlikely "bad habit" PGA Tour pro Zac Blair says he's spent thousands of dollars on

3 hours ago
SEA ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Billy Horschel reacts to missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2016 in Sea Island, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
PGA Tour

Billy Horschel says it's "disappointing" that tour pros are skipping the Arnold Palmer Invitational

6 hours ago
News & Tours3 hours ago

Watch out! Charl Schwartzel injured by partner in pro-am

By
MALELANE, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Charl Schwartzel of South Africa reacts to a putt on the 4th green during the final round of The Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club on December 4, 2016 in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote
MALELANE, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Charl Schwartzel of South Africa reacts to a putt on the 4th green during the final round of The Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club on December 4, 2016 in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Earlier today we showed you the character that was paired with James Hahn at the Valspar Championship pro-am. We're guessing Charl Schwartzel wishes he could have switched Hahn partners.

Schwartzel, the defending champion at Innisbrook, took a golf ball to the wrist this morning on his first hole. An amateur in the South African's group hit a shot that ricocheted off a tree towards the 2011 Masters winner.

“I’ve played golf for 28 years now and I’ve never been hit by a golf ball, until this morning,” Schwartzel told reporters. “It was a bit of a fluke. Really bad luck.”

Though he played another nine holes, Schwartzel's wrist began to swell and his hand became numb, forcing him to bow out of the day's proceedings. Despite the pain, he plans on teeing it up on Thursday.

“I just hope it’s not something serious because I feel like I’m playing really well and I want to play," Schwartzel remarked. "I don’t want to now have to sit out because of this silly injury.”

Our sympathies go out to Schwartzel, but can you imagine how that amateur must feel? You dish out thousands of dollars to play between the ropes, and on your first hole, you take out the event's defending champ. Someone buy that poor bastard a drink.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopGW Monday: Schwartzel's controversial drop
    The LoopHere are last season's 10 best drivers on the P…
    The LoopAndy Sullivan ushers in 2015 with an early nominee …