170209-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's holed bunker shot sparks hot start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

21 minutes ago
170209-marcus-fraser2.png
Bad Breaks

Watch Marcus Fraser get one of the loudest bad breaks you'll ever see on a golf course

2 hours ago
old-white-tpc-greenbrier-course-damage-17th-hole-flooding-2016.jpg
News & Tours

Greenbrier courses set to reopen after devastating 2016 West Virginia floods

2 hours ago
Bad Breaks2 hours ago

Watch Marcus Fraser get one of the loudest bad breaks you'll ever see on a golf course

In the realm of bad bounces off the flagstick, it's tough for anything to top what happened to Tiger Woods in the second round of the 2013 Masters. Woods' perfect approach on the par-5 15th hole ricocheted back into a pond guarding the green and led to a quadruple-bogey 9 that he never recovered from. But in terms of volume, Marcus Fraser may have the 14-time major champ beat with the bad break he suffered on Thursday.

Coming off a birdie on the third hole of the Maybank Championship, Fraser was thinking about another when his golf ball was in the air for his approach shot on No. 4. But it clanged loudly off the flagstick and rolled back about 30 yards and off the green. Watch -- and listen:

At least Fraser's ball didn't wind up in the water, but he couldn't get up and down to save par. The defending champ in the European Tour's Malaysia event recovered enough to shoot a two-under 70, but he trails first-round leader Marc Warren by seven shots.

So how did Fraser initially react to this brutally bad break? First, he put his hands on his hips and looked out away from the green:

Then he turned his gaze to the ground:

We feel your pain, Marcus. Well, Tiger does, at least.

RELATED: This might be the worst bad break of 2017

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopVegas severely downgrades Tiger Woods' Masters …
    The LoopPaul Lawrie's tee shot ends up inside of a fan&…
    The LoopWatch Rory McIlroy roll up his pants to hit a great…