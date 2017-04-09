Watch Marc Leishman get Masters Sunday started with this eagle at No. 7

After brutal conditions the first two days at Augusta National, Saturday's tame atmosphere was supposed to provide some fireworks. For the most part, that never came to fruition, as the leaders struggled to keep things afloat on Day 3. However, Sunday appears to be a different animal. Accessible pins and little wind are painting their share of red on the scorecards.

Marc Leishman is the recipient of one such low number, thanks to this nifty shot from 150 yards out at the seventh hole:

Leishman is not alone in this pursuit. Of the first 21 players on the course, only a third are over par for the day.

Oh yes, this is shaping up to be quite the Masters Sunday, indeed.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS