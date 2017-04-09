AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf Style

Masters 2017: So what’s the deal with Justin Rose’s sunglasses?

32 minutes ago
Matt Kuchar hole-in-one Masters 2017
KUCHHHHH!

Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar aced the 16th hole, then proceeded to high five everybody

an hour ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-09 at 5.02.14 PM.png
"Rest Is Rust"

Masters 2017: Gary Player watching the Masters while doing curls is the most Gary Player thing ever

an hour ago
The Masters6 hours ago

Watch Marc Leishman get Masters Sunday started with this eagle at No. 7

By

After brutal conditions the first two days at Augusta National, Saturday's tame atmosphere was supposed to provide some fireworks. For the most part, that never came to fruition, as the leaders struggled to keep things afloat on Day 3. However, Sunday appears to be a different animal. Accessible pins and little wind are painting their share of red on the scorecards.

Marc Leishman is the recipient of one such low number, thanks to this nifty shot from 150 yards out at the seventh hole:

Leishman is not alone in this pursuit. Of the first 21 players on the course, only a third are over par for the day.

Oh yes, this is shaping up to be quite the Masters Sunday, indeed.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopSpieth's revival, an ageless miracle and why go…
    The LoopRose blooms, Sergio slays curse and Dustin update: …
    The LoopBubba Watson after missing cut: "Golf is tough…