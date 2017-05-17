Watch Lexi Thompson skydive onto a golf course for her Kingsmill Championship pro-am tee time

If Lexi Thompson faces a high-pressure shot come Sunday at the Kingsmill Championship, it won't be any scarier than what she overcame on Wednesday. The LPGA star arrived to her pro-am tee time by jumping out of a plane.
That's right, Lexi landed on the golf course after skydiving from thousands of feet above. Check out the video:
"I can't even stand still right now," Thompson said after touching down safely. "It was an unbelievable experience."
After getting her bearings, Thompson teed off in the pro-am. The fifth-ranked female golfer in the world will tee it up for real on Thursday in her second tournament since a rules controversy cost her the season's first major at the ANA Inspiration.
Thompson's skydiving stunt was part of her new partnership with the Seal Legacy Foundation.
"It's a huge honor to be a part of the Seal Legacy Foundation," Thompson said. "Just to be able to represent them and to bring awareness to this amazing foundation."