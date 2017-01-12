Behind the 18th green at Naples Beach Hotel &amp; Golf Club.
Always Time For Nine

A New Year Discovery: Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club

an hour ago
Viral Videos

Now THIS is how you hit a golf shot off a frozen pond

2 hours ago
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the 17th hole during day one of The BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 12, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Golf World

Rory McIlroy "probably won't be a part" of the 2020 Olympics

3 hours ago
Viral Video3 hours ago

Watch Lee Westwood hit balls in the snow...in a onesie

Though short, the offseason is a vital time in the golf calendar. Some use this period to hit the gym, others test new equipment, a select few introduce radical swing or game changes. Lee Westwood, however, keeps it simple, honing his swing on the range.

Even, it seems, in the snow.

Kind of puts those Ryder Cup onesies to shame, doesn't it?

Folks might poke fun at the outfit and environment, but when you have a swing as smooth as Westwood's, you can wear whatever ensemble you please.

The 43-year-old plans to start his 2017 campaign next week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

