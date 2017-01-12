Watch Lee Westwood hit balls in the snow...in a onesie

Though short, the offseason is a vital time in the golf calendar. Some use this period to hit the gym, others test new equipment, a select few introduce radical swing or game changes. Lee Westwood, however, keeps it simple, honing his swing on the range.

Even, it seems, in the snow.

Kind of puts those Ryder Cup onesies to shame, doesn't it?

Folks might poke fun at the outfit and environment, but when you have a swing as smooth as Westwood's, you can wear whatever ensemble you please.

The 43-year-old plans to start his 2017 campaign next week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

