Watch Larry the Cable Guy challenge a fan from the crowd to hit a putt at Pebble Beach

There's never a shortage of entertaining moments at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Back to its roots with Bing Crosby and his cast of characters in the Clambake, fun is always the goal this weekend.

One of those hilarious scenes came on Saturday after Larry the Cable Guy missed a putt at the sixth hole. One fan thought he could do better, and so he let his opinion known. Larry the Cable Guy would have none of that -- so he made the guy put his money where his mouth was.

It brought to mind the heckling American fan at the practice round of the Ryder Cup, where the European Team called out the fan to hit a putt at Hazeltine National.

Except the result was different this time.

This guy deserved to get back outside the ropes. It's not as easy as it looks, folks.

