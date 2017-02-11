PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Justin Rose takes a photo of Justin Timberlake as he just misses a hole-in-one on the seventh hole during Round Three of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Viral Video

Watch Justin Timberlake come THIS close to a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach

4 hours ago
Larry the Cable Guy Pebble fan
Celeb shots

Watch Larry the Cable Guy challenge a fan from the crowd to hit a putt at Pebble Beach

6 hours ago
Joe Buck
Fore

Listen to Joe Buck tell the story of the most dangerous shot he ever hit

7 hours ago
Celeb shots6 hours ago

Watch Larry the Cable Guy challenge a fan from the crowd to hit a putt at Pebble Beach

There's never a shortage of entertaining moments at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Back to its roots with Bing Crosby and his cast of characters in the Clambake, fun is always the goal this weekend.

One of those hilarious scenes came on Saturday after Larry the Cable Guy missed a putt at the sixth hole. One fan thought he could do better, and so he let his opinion known. Larry the Cable Guy would have none of that -- so he made the guy put his money where his mouth was.

It brought to mind the heckling American fan at the practice round of the Ryder Cup, where the European Team called out the fan to hit a putt at Hazeltine National.

Except the result was different this time.

This guy deserved to get back outside the ropes. It's not as easy as it looks, folks.

RELATED: Celebrity sightings at the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopYou probably shouldn't be watching these webcam…
    The LoopWhat you need to know about a golf trip to Pebble Beach
    The LoopTurns out, Jim Furyk is quite the romantic! The cla…