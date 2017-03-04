Watch Justin Thomas' slam-dunk hole-in-one from 232(!) yards

For a second consecutive day, we've seen someone vault into the lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship on a long hole-out. This time, it came on a hole-in-one from Justin Thomas. And not just any hole-in-one.

Of course, no hole-in-one is boring, but consider the situation surrounding JT's on Saturday. It came on a 6-iron from 232(!) yards (Thank you, Mexico City's high altitude.) on the par-3 13th. and it slam dunked into the hole on one of the highest hops you'll ever see. Check it out:

With the ace, Thomas tied Dustin Johnson at the top of a star-studded leader board for the moment. On Friday, it was Rory McIlroy holing an approach shot from 152 yards on the par-4 14th to grab the lead.

The highlight-reel shots are just two of the 58 hole-outs in the tournament -- and we're not even through three days. In fact, by the time we finished this post, there were two more. Make that 60. For now.

UPDATE: Thomas wound up shooting a second straight 66. He leads by one shot over Dustin Johnson heading into Sunday's final round where he'll be looking for a fourth win of the young PGA Tour season. Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are two back.

