Watch Justin Thomas hole a punch shot from 100 yards

an hour ago
4 Oct 1996: Simon Hobday hits his shot out of the bunker at Ralph&#39;&#39;s Senior Classic at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Simon Hobday 1940-2017

Simon Hobday owned a fantastic swing and an even more remarkable personality

an hour ago
WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson's reign at No. 1 begins with a fantastic birdie from the trees

4 hours ago
Watch Justin Thomas hole a punch shot from 100 yards

By

In case you haven't been paying attention to golf since the Ryder Cup, let me tell you a little bit about this Justin Thomas fella. The 23-year-old has won three times this campaign, highlighted by a 59 at the Sony Open. He's ranks first in birdie average, already pulled in $3.8 million on the season and bought a custom Range Rover. Save for a little snafu at the hands of the Clemson Tigers, things are going as smoothly as possible for the Alabama product.

But don't take our word. Here's Thomas putting that excellence on display during the first round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, knocking in a punch shot from 100 yards out.

The MJ shoulder shrug could use a little work. Not that he's feigning it. Rather, when you're operating on such a supernatural plane, you start to expect the unexpected.

