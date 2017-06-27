Watch Jordan Spieth's walk-off hole-out from every conceivable angle thanks to this cool collection of cell phone videos

Trending
Yeah, yeah, we've already done a lot on Jordan Spieth's walk-off bunker shot to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday. Why? Because it was that good.

There was the shot itself. Justin Thomas calling the shot. Spieth's reaction. Spieth's caddie's reaction. Spieth's caddie keeping the rake he tossed in celebration. And even how Spieth's reaction stacks up against other famous golf reactions.

But there's one more video of this fantastic finish that you have to watch. Just one more. We promise. Well, at least, for now.

The PGA Tour collected a bunch of videos fans in the crowd took on their cell phones and posted to social media. And now you can see -- and feel the excitement -- of this instant classic from every conceivable angle. Check it out:

Of course, the irony is that fans aren't allowed to take photos, let alone video, during PGA Tour events. In this case, though, we're glad some people broke the rules.

