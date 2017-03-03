Watch Jordan Spieth use the backboard perfectly to hole a ridiculous pitch shot

Early Friday TV coverage of the WGC-Mexico Championship produced an unusually high number of hole-outs. But one by Jordan Spieth stood out for how unusual it was.

Spieth used a backboard made from a severe slope in the green on the 16th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec. And yes, he called it.

Watch as Spieth purposely hits his third shot on the par 4 well long and left, but then walks to get a better view as his golf ball funnels back toward -- and eventually, into -- the hole:

The unlikely birdie followed a pitch-in for eagle on 15 that would normally be the highlight of a player's day. It's almost boring, though, when compared to Spieth's creative shot on 16. But fine, we'll show that one, too:

Spieth cooled off with pars on his next two holes. What seemed to slow him down? He actually hit the green with his approach shots.

