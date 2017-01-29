Watch Jon Rahm sink this long eagle putt to lock up his first career PGA Tour victory

Jon Rahm technically turned pro after the 2016 U.S. Open, but he had already made his presence known on the PGA Tour, turning in two top 10s on the circuit during his amateur career. The Arizona State product wasted little time securing his card for this season, thanks to a third place at the Quicken Loans National and runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open. The performances made the two-time Ben Hogan Award winner a trendy pick as a breakout star for the 2017 campaign. A forecast, it seems, that has already come true.

Entering the day in 13th place, the 22 year old tread water on the front side before firing things up on the back, making eagle at the par-5 13th and birdie on the par-3 17th. With a one-shot lead heading into the final hole at Torrey Pines South Course, Rahm went for the green in two, his approach finding the back of the green. The Spaniard proceeded to let the galleries -- as well as the golf world -- know he's a force to be reckoned with:

The eagle gave Rahm a 30 on the back, posting a seven-under 65 to wrap up the Farmers Insurance Open title, his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Forget any notions that Rahm is a star in the making. As his performance at Torrey Pines showed, he's already burning bright.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS