DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods: "Maybe he’s still hurting a little"

3 hours ago
170202-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: A birdie from the trees

3 hours ago
Slide-7-Camo from AZ Central TKTK.jpg
Golf Fan Style

What to wear at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

3 hours ago
These Guys Are Good10 hours ago

Watch Jon Rahm do one heck of a Bryson DeChambeau imitation

Whether Bryson DeChambeau's single-length irons or perfectly single-plane swing becomes a golf revolution remains to be seen. In the meantime, it appears the latter is at least replicable. At least, if you're one of the best golfers in the world.

Back in September, Jon Rahm posted a video of him imitating DeChambeau's distinct swing. And boy, is it spot on. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Now that's talent. Rahm nailed the swing and the post, right down to the #Science hashtag. The only thing missing is DeChambeau's signature Hogan cap.

Of course, we don't expect Rahm to make any drastic changes to his own swing -- or a switch to DeChambeau's side-saddle putting stroke -- following his breakthrough victory last week at Torrey Pines. But we wouldn't mind seeing him imitate other tour pros' swings. Does he take requests?

RELATED: Jon Rahm-mania and the craziest hole-in-one story ever

(h/t Golfweek)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopA deadly wildlife encounter, golf's dream girl …
    The LoopGive James Hahn's NSFW swing thought a try on t…
    The LoopThis week in obvious golf instruction: Do NOT copy …