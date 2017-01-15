Watch John Daly's and Jake Owen's epic duet of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

By now, you've probably seen John Daly playing his guitar and singing for a crowd -- his penchant for rocking out is well-documented.

The two-time major champion was back on stage Saturday night, but he was joined by award-winning country music star, and Golf Digest Golfer Who Gives Back award winner, Jake Owen, who, like Daly, is competing at the Diamond Resorts Invitational at Tranquilo G.C. in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

And the performance was pretty spectacular.

In addition to being a talented musician, Owen can hold his own on the course. Listed as a 3-handicap at the Golf Club of Tennessee, Owen intended to walk on the Florida State golf team in college before a shoulder injury set him back. In addition to playing this weekend, the music star has partnered with Jordan Spieth the past two years at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Daly seems to love performing the famous Bob Dylan/Guns & Roses tune "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," as we've now seen him hit it hard quite a bit. J.D. clearly knows his strengths.

RELATED: The John Daly 30 for 30 documentary is even better than we thought it would be

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS