JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Rory McIlroy to undergo MRI on back

29 minutes ago
John Daly and Jake Owen
Golf's latest duet

Watch John Daly's and Jake Owen's epic duet of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

40 minutes ago
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Graeme Storm of England and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland share a joke during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Golf World

Graeme Storm takes down Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the South African Open

an hour ago
Golf's latest duet40 minutes ago

Watch John Daly's and Jake Owen's epic duet of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

By now, you've probably seen John Daly playing his guitar and singing for a crowd -- his penchant for rocking out is well-documented.

The two-time major champion was back on stage Saturday night, but he was joined by award-winning country music star, and Golf Digest Golfer Who Gives Back award winner, Jake Owen, who, like Daly, is competing at the Diamond Resorts Invitational at Tranquilo G.C. in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

And the performance was pretty spectacular.

In addition to being a talented musician, Owen can hold his own on the course. Listed as a 3-handicap at the Golf Club of Tennessee, Owen intended to walk on the Florida State golf team in college before a shoulder injury set him back. In addition to playing this weekend, the music star has partnered with Jordan Spieth the past two years at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Daly seems to love performing the famous Bob Dylan/Guns & Roses tune "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," as we've now seen him hit it hard quite a bit. J.D. clearly knows his strengths.

RELATED: The John Daly 30 for 30 documentary is even better than we thought it would be

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJohn Daly shows you how to dispose of a cigarette b…
    The LoopThese John Daly bobbleheads for his PGA Tour Champi…
    The LoopThis John Daly highlight from Barracuda Championshi…