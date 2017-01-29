170129-torrey-pines-fan-th.png
Golf World5 hours ago

Watch Jeunghun Wang come up an INCH short of victory (But feel better to know he won in a playoff)

With a record NINE-way tie heading into the weekend, it's not surprising the Qatar Masters wound up going to a three-man playoff on Sunday. But boy, did Jeunghun Wang come close to ending things in regulation. Specifically, Wang came up just short of winning on the final hole. And when we say "just short," we mean just short.

Watch this birdie attempt -- and Wang's pained reaction after he lifted his putter thinking he had won:

But don't feel too bad for the rising star. Wang returned to the 18th hole for the playoff and made birdie to beat Jaco Van Zyl and Joakim Lagergren.

Van Zyl wound up being the sympathetic figure of the day. The 37-year-old South African found the green in two on the par 5 playoff hole, but three-putted. That gives Van Zyl, a 14-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, five career runner-ups on the European Tour without a victory.

On the flip side, Jeunghun, who turned 21 in September, already has three European Tour titles. He is the third-youngest three-time winner in tour history.

Wang began the week at No. 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he'll make a big jump with his latest win.

So remember this dude's name. Not that it should be difficult -- especially with the hat his caddie wore this week.

RELATED: Watch Wang make three bombs in a row to win

