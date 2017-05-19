News & Tours3 hours ago

Watch Jason Day make birdie off the cart path at the AT&T Byron Nelson

By
IRVING, TX - MAY 18: Jason Day of Australia hits from the cart path on #11 during the first round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson on May 18, 2017 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon SportswireIRVING, TX - MAY 18: Jason Day of Australia hits from the cart path on #11 during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on May 18, 2017 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're halfway through the PGA Tour season, but Jason Day's 2017 has yet to get off the ground. He has just one top 10 this campaign, and is coming off a particularly frustrating final-round 80 at the Players Championship. Playing at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week, the former No. 1 desperately needs a momentum turn as golf turns its attention to Erin Hills. His Thursday soiree at Las Colinas may have provided that bump, courtesy of a cart path.

On the 11th hole, Day -- who had three bogeys on the front nine -- attempted to drive the 323-yard par-4, only to watch his tee shot sail to the right and onto a cart path. But instead of taking his free drop, Day pulled a Mickelson-esque approach off the concrete, a shot that lead to birdie:

For the sake of safety (for your wrists and clubs), we recommend you don't try this on your weekend round.

Day would finish the round at two under, sitting four shots back of the leaders to begin Friday action.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

16 brazen predictions for the 2017 golf season

Golf News & Tours

And The 2016 Golf Oscar Goes To...

Golf News & Tours

After dealing with family issues, Jason Day looks set to play at the Masters

Golf News & Tours

Popular search results for your 25 favorite names in golf

Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: How Sergio Garcia is trying to match Tiger Woods at the Players

Related
Golf News & ToursAfter dealing with family issues, Jason Day looks s…
Golf News & Tours16 brazen predictions for the 2017 golf season
Golf News & ToursPopular search results for your 25 favorite names i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection