Watch Jason Day make birdie off the cart path at the AT&T Byron Nelson

We're halfway through the PGA Tour season, but Jason Day's 2017 has yet to get off the ground. He has just one top 10 this campaign, and is coming off a particularly frustrating final-round 80 at the Players Championship. Playing at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week, the former No. 1 desperately needs a momentum turn as golf turns its attention to Erin Hills. His Thursday soiree at Las Colinas may have provided that bump, courtesy of a cart path.

On the 11th hole, Day -- who had three bogeys on the front nine -- attempted to drive the 323-yard par-4, only to watch his tee shot sail to the right and onto a cart path. But instead of taking his free drop, Day pulled a Mickelson-esque approach off the concrete, a shot that lead to birdie:

For the sake of safety (for your wrists and clubs), we recommend you don't try this on your weekend round.

Day would finish the round at two under, sitting four shots back of the leaders to begin Friday action.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS