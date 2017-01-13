Watch Jaco Van Zyl make his 16th ace to win a BMW

Most golfers never make a hole-in-one; the lucky few that do rarely receive a prize for their merits. (Speaking of which, why does the guy making the ace have to buy the club house a round of drinks? Shouldn't it be the other way around?) Jaco Van Zyl is in that rare group whose feats were rewarded.

In the second round of the South African Open, the 37-year-old went where eagles dare with a 4-iron from 223 yards at Glendower's par-3 17th:

For his efforts, Van Zyl was gifted a BMW i8. The craziest part? This was the South African's 16th career hole-in-one. Though he also recorded a "1" at the Rio Olympics, we're guessing the i8 makes this ace his favorite.

