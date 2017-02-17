LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 19: Jerry Kelly plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Predictable

Here's Jerry Kelly starting his PGA Tour Champions debut in the most fitting way possible

an hour ago
TDF_3190 copy.jpg
FYI

There's a reason you saw all of Nike's golfers in only black Thursday at Riviera

2 hours ago
170217-muirfield.jpg
Weird Golf News

Bookmaker Paddy Power pulls prank on "dinosaurs" running Muirfield Golf Club

4 hours ago
PGA Tour Highlights5 hours ago

Watch Hideki Matsuyama's disgusted reaction to a shot that wound up hitting the FLAGSTICK

By

Hideki Matsuyama's red-hot start is one of the biggest storylines of the early PGA Tour season. But in addition to him racking up wins and runner-ups (four in just six starts), he's also been piling up something else: Displays of disappointment at shots that turn out really well.

It's gotten to the point that announcers should avoid watching Matsuyama's reaction -- because it's only going to confuse them and mislead fans watching. And during Thursday's opening round of the Genesis open, the Japanese star took this unusual tendency to a whole other level.

RELATED: A closer look at Hideki Matsuyama's swing

On Riviera's par-3 16th hole, Matsuyama hit an 8-iron and then dropped his head in disgust. Was his ball heading to one of the bunkers guarding the green? Had he bladed it over the green? Had he hit a shank? Nope. Matsuyama's ball took one hop, rattled off the flagstick, and settled two feet from the hole. Seriously. Check it out:

"He hated it and he hit the flagstick," a commentator remarks. "I don't get it, I really don't. He does it so often."

Either Matsuyama is a world-class perfectionist, he has worse feel or vision than we think, or he's just playing everybody. Either way, it made for one of the more unusual near-aces you'll ever see on the PGA Tour.

RELATED: Hideki Matsuyama can throw a filthy curveball

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Will Dustin Johnson get to No…
    The LoopPeople are freaking out about Friday's weather …
    The LoopJ.B. Holmes had the most up-and-down day imaginable…