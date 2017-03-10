Watch Henrik Stenson's daughter run onto the course mid-round to give her father a hug

Earlier today, a video of two kids barging into a room during an expert's BBC interview went viral. Many of us laughed, although those with children of their own viewed the clip with thousand-yard stares. "This is my life," seemed to be a recurring theme under YouTube comments. That sentiment came to life on the PGA Tour on Friday afternoon.

Henrik Stenson, who turned in a first-round 64 to jump into contention at the Valspar Championship, was walking down the fairway when an unexpected visitor greeted him: his daughter.

As any good father does, Stenson gave his little one a hug and returned her to the rest of the family. (Stenson lives in nearby Orlando.) At the moment, the reigning Open champ is one stroke back of the leaders. But no matter how he finishes his round, there's no denying Stenson and his daughter just gave us the most adorable moment of the season.

