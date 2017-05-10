Watch Henrik Stenson's caddie throw his club into the water before The Players Championship

Every year, we see caddies try their hand at swinging the clubs instead of just carrying 'em in the Wednesday before The Players Championship. There's always something funny or exciting that happens.

Cue, Gareth Lord -- Henrik Stenson's long-time caddie. We're not sure if Lord's toss was pre-meditated. But we do know it was an impressive club throw. Way more impressive than the swing.

Here's the helicopter-toss in question.

An impressive club-toss to say the least. You might even call it aggressive. There are thousands upon thousands of golf balls that make the water at the 17th hole of TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course each year. Who knows how many golf clubs. We know at least one for sure.

And we can also say with confidence that Lord probably didn't toss one of his bosses clubs into the water. Those are the money-makers.

