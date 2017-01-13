170113-henrik-stenson-tennis-th.png
Tour Life

Watch Henrik Stenson trade groundstrokes with tennis legend John McEnroe

13 minutes ago
170113-ray-allen-bag-th.png
Celebrity Golfers

Former NBA star Ray Allen might have the coolest golf bag ever

an hour ago
LYNDHURST, ENGLAND - JULY 03: John Jacobs of England poses for a photograph next to a charcoal drawing of himself at his home on July 3, 2012 in Lyndhurst, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf World

John Jacobs, 1925-2017: 'The greatest teacher in the history of the game'

3 hours ago
Tour Life13 minutes ago

Watch Henrik Stenson trade groundstrokes with tennis legend John McEnroe

We've long appreciated the ball-striking ability of Henrik Stenson. He's the rare golfer who stripes it so good that other tour pros find themselves stopping to watch him hit golf balls on the range. But apparently, the Swede is pretty good at hammering tennis balls as well.

Stenson made a recent appearance at the Powershares Champions Showdown in Orlando and he held his own exchanging groundstrokes with tennis legend John McEnroe. Check out the reigning British Open champ's powerful lefty(?) forehand:

Loading

View on Instagram

Seriously, Stenson looks pretty good ripping that first one cross court. He then hits his second attempt so deep that McEnroe appears to hit his return out of bounds. Undeterred, Stenson rips his next shot off one of the targets and gives a pretty cocky point:

Just a couple of lefties out there volleying. No big deal.

RELATED: An oral history of the epic Stenson-Mickelson duel at Troon

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch the fan who made that Ryder Cup putt heckle S…
    The LoopAn unforgettable Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods parties wit…
    The LoopJimmy Walker's winning butt slap, duped golf fa…