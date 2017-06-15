U.S. Open2 hours ago

Watch Henrik Stenson slam dunk an eagle from the fairway

By

Last season was a phenomenal one for Henrik Stenson, with seven top-25 finishes, four top-10s, a silver medal at the Olympics, and his first major victory at the 145th Open Championship.

His 2017 campaign hasn't been nearly as consistent. The Swede has missed four of his last five cuts, but is coming off a T-16 finish at the Players Championship. Coming into the U.S. Open off a month-long break, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a solid performance at Erin Hills from the 41-year-old. Unfortunately, Stenson went out on the front nine Thursday in four-over 40, but on the par-4 11th hole, he provided a highlight.

The slam dunk from 152 yards out gave Stenson an eagle , and got him back to two-over on the round. Surely, this would get him going, right?

Not quite. Stenson double-bogeyed the following hole.

