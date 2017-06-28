Trending
Viral Videos

Watch former PGA Tour pro John Morgan make an ace -- and swim to his golf ball

By
6 hours ago

What would you do if you made a hole-in-one? Would you be so excited that you'd jump into a pond and swim to the green to retrieve your golf ball? That's what former PGA Tour and European Tour pro John Morgan did after making an ace as part of a filmed contest worth 100,000 pounds.

The only problem? Morgan wasn't part of the contest.

After none of the 26 participants in the Albrate Shoot-out made a hole-in-one, Morgan, a golf commentator for Sky Sports, was shooting wrap-up footage of the event when he decided to take a crack at the 170-yard par 3 on Cumberwell Park's (UK) new par-3 course. Of course, he made it:

At least, we're 99-percent sure he made it. That was some kind of bounce. . . But here's more proof that Morgan really holed the shot with the cameras rolling:

Well, at least he got something for his efforts.

If the name sounds familiar, you either watch a lot of Sky Sports or you remember Morgan's big moment on the PGA Tour. At the 2004 John Deere Classic, the British pro lost to Mark Hensby in a playoff. He used to get pretty fired up -- and wear a backwards hat -- back then, too:

RELATED: Jordan Spieth and his caddie have epic reaction to winning

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
You're Hired

Jason Dufner wants to replace Phil Jackson as Knicks president

2 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Jon Rahm is really, REALLY good at hitting flop shots with a 6-iron

3 hours ago
No Apologies

9 songs you can proudly crank on July 4th (but only on July 4th)

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch former PGA Tour pro John Morgan make an ace -- and swim to his golf ball

6 hours ago
Trick Shots Gone Wrong

PSA: Do NOT let your toddler try a trick shot off your face

20 hours ago
True Love

This Miami Dolphins superfan's fiancee let him wear a helmet to their wedding

a day ago
Don't Go There

John McEnroe confirms talking about male vs. female athletes is an absolute death trap

a day ago
Stay Frosty

The Zero Breeze portable air conditioner is this week's sign of the millennial apocalypse

June 27, 2017
The Grind

Phil Mickelson & Bones break up, Jordan Spieth & Michael Greller forever, and Brooks...

June 27, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch Jordan Spieth's walk-off hole-out from every conceivable angle thanks to this cool...

June 27, 2017
Game On

Nintendo to revive the glory days of awful graphics and brutal gameplay with the SNES Classic

June 26, 2017
Viral Videos

Ranking Jordan Spieth's Travelers Championship celebration among golf's all-time...

June 26, 2017
Golfers We Like

Meet "Hood Adjacent's" James Davis, Comedy Central's rising star -- and most...

June 26, 2017
Naked Lunch

ESPN's 'Body Issue' is back to make you feel terrible about your body

June 26, 2017
Mementos

Jordan Spieth's caddie is keeping that rake he tossed in that epic celebration

June 26, 2017
Monday Superlatives

It's always fun to goof on Lane Kiffin

June 26, 2017
Predictions

Justin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning bunker shot, knows his buddy WAY too well

June 25, 2017
Shot of the Year

Watch Jordan Spieth's amazing playoff bunker hole-out to win the Travelers Championship

June 25, 2017
Related
The LoopI made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players with …
The LoopWatch Adam Scott and Rafa Cabrera Bello eat live bu…
The LoopWatch Sergio Garcia destroy a bunch of drones carry…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection