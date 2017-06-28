Watch former PGA Tour pro John Morgan make an ace -- and swim to his golf ball

What would you do if you made a hole-in-one? Would you be so excited that you'd jump into a pond and swim to the green to retrieve your golf ball? That's what former PGA Tour and European Tour pro John Morgan did after making an ace as part of a filmed contest worth 100,000 pounds.

The only problem? Morgan wasn't part of the contest.

After none of the 26 participants in the Albrate Shoot-out made a hole-in-one, Morgan, a golf commentator for Sky Sports, was shooting wrap-up footage of the event when he decided to take a crack at the 170-yard par 3 on Cumberwell Park's (UK) new par-3 course. Of course, he made it:

At least, we're 99-percent sure he made it. That was some kind of bounce. . . But here's more proof that Morgan really holed the shot with the cameras rolling:

Well, at least he got something for his efforts.

If the name sounds familiar, you either watch a lot of Sky Sports or you remember Morgan's big moment on the PGA Tour. At the 2004 John Deere Classic, the British pro lost to Mark Hensby in a playoff. He used to get pretty fired up -- and wear a backwards hat -- back then, too:

RELATED: Jordan Spieth and his caddie have epic reaction to winning

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP