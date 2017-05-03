Watch football coach fall for exploding ball trick

In our golf pranks manifesto, the exploding ball trick received high marks for its simplicity, use of teamwork and spectacle of a payoff. How good is this gag? Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney sniffed it out ahead of time, and it still worked.

Swinney, playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge, sensed that he was about to be duped. However, because of his easy-going nature -- you'd have a devil-may-care demeanor too if you beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship -- Swinney stepped up to the tee anyway, only to see his ball detonate before his eyes:

Basically, the reaction we'd expect from a man named "Dabo."

Of course, Swinney was also once kicked out of Augusta National. It's a good thing he's a hell of a coach, because this golf thing doesn't seem to be his jam.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS