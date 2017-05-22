News & Tours

Watch European Tour pro make an albatross, barely break a smile

By
an hour ago
SCIACCA, ITALY - MAY 21: Haotong Li of China plays a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of The Rocco Forte Open at The Verdura Golf and Spa Resort on May 21, 2017 in Sciacca, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Stuart FranklinSCIACCA, ITALY - MAY 21: Haotong Li of China plays a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of The Rocco Forte Open at The Verdura Golf and Spa Resort on May 21, 2017 in Sciacca, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The stride of Fred Couples oozes swagger, as do the old-fashioned driver recoils from Tiger Woods. But there's another echelon of cool, categorized as "I'm so good I'm not even impressed." A group China's Haotong Li joined this weekend.

Li missed out on a playoff at the European Tour's Rocco Forte Open, but he won the weekend by making an albatross on Verdura Golf Club's 570-yard par-5 12th hole. An accomplishment that's notable in its own right, but one that reached "instant classic" status thanks to Li's reaction. Or more specifically, a lack thereof:

Quite the juxtaposition to Rafa Cabrera Bello's albatross at the Players Championship, considering Cabrera Bello was so excited he accidentally tossed his club into the water. Better yet, Li's disposition was so stoic the announcers didn't know if Li realized he made two.

That, my friends, is the definition of cool.

