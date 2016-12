Debates run rampant in the Golf Digest offices. Who has the best A-game on tour? Does the game need to curb driving distance? Will Tiger win another major? But no discussion is as heated and contested than the following issue:

Who is the cuter kid: Tatum Gretzky Johnson or Dash Day?

While both have staked their claim to the throne, Tatum might have captured the 2016 belt thanks to his run-in -- and subsequent diss -- of Santa Claus.

Throwing shade at Santa. Talk about swagger.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS