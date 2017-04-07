AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Danny Willett of England plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Masters

Watch Danny Willett shank his shot at the first on way to a dreaded snowman at the Masters

a few seconds ago
Jack Nicklaus follows through on his ceremonial opening tee shot to begin The Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images)
Masters 2017

Jack Nicklaus gives Rory McIlroy credit for helping him out-drive Gary Player

2 hours ago
fitness-inverted-hamstring-stretch.gif
Fitness

You can hold an Augusta green if you do this

4 hours ago
The Mastersa few seconds ago

Watch Danny Willett shank his shot at the first on way to a dreaded snowman at the Masters

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Danny Willett of England plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Danny Willett of England plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In our Masters live blog, we told you that reigning champion Danny Willett made a mess of the first hole. The Englishman shanked his second shot of the day, sending his ball into the pine needs on the right side of the fairway. Luckily, Willett had a shot to punch out and save par, or at least walk away with a bogey. The hole played out in a different fashion.

Willett's third shot soared over the green, followed by his chip shot rolling back to his feet. The fifth wasn't much better, running to the front of the green. Shot six was respectable, leaving five feet for a triple. Alas, it was not to be, as Willett pushed it to the left, walking to the second tee with a quadruple-bogey eight.

In his first 19 holes of the 2017 Masters, Willett was five over for the tournament. On the first hole alone, he was six-over par.

Willett, who's struggled with his game since winning the green jacket last spring, is currently six over on his round, and has work to do to make the cut. If he can't turn things around, he'll be the first reigning champion to miss the cut since Mike Weir in 2004.

At least Willett can take solace that he's not the only Masters champ to make a quad this week, as Jordan Spieth took a nine at the par-5 15th on Friday.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursThe clubs Charley Hoffman used to take the first-ro…
    The LoopJack Nicklaus gives Rory McIlroy credit for helping…
    The LoopYou can hold an Augusta green if you do this