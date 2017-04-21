NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods smiles on the practice range during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany course on December 3, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Texas Open7 hours ago

Watch Charley Hoffman empty his entire golf bag in search of a rogue Reese's cup

By

Life's been good to Charley Hoffman in 2017. The easy-going 40-year-old has cashed in $1.3 million thanks to six top 25s and two top 5s, and enjoyed a run at the green jacket. He's also teeing it up at the Valero Texas Open, a tournament where Hoffman has felt at home: in 11 appearances, Hoffman has finished 13th or better 10 times, including a win at last year's event.

So when cameras caught Hoffman and his caddie frantically emptying his golf bag, it seemed at odds with his easygoing demeanor. That is, until the impetus for the search party was discovered: Hoffman was trying to find a rogue Reese's cup.

If you're wondering why such efforts were made for a piece of chocolate, well, clearly you've never savored a Reese's before. Also, congratulations to Hoffman. No way Hershey's doesn't call with a sponsorship deal after that production.

