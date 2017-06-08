Trending
Celebrity Friends

Watch Bubba Watson interrupt Stephen Curry's interview after Game 3 of the NBA Finals

By
3 hours ago

The Warriors flat-out stole Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Cavaliers, but it was Bubba Watson who stole a teeny bit of the spotlight from Golden State's Stephen Curry after it was over. In Cleveland to watch the game with Ohio resident Jason Day, Watson wondered onto the court following the Warriors' win and interrupted Curry's interview with ESPN's Marc Stein. Check it out:

As you can see, Stein expertly pivoted to ask Curry, an avid golfer, about his other sport.

"I'm going to watch him next week at the U.S. Open for sure," Curry said.

And now Curry will likely be able to do that in person if he wants. The much-hyped series that was supposed to go deep and overlap with the U.S. Open at Erin Hills is all but wrapped up after the Warriors took a commanding 3-0 lead on Wednesday night.

As for Bubba Watson, he was really excited to attend the big game all day:

And even more excited to see LeBron up close:

King James, however, was not happy after letting a must-win game slip away. So Bubba picked the right NBA MVP to approach.

