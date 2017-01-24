MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 12: Michelle Wie of the USA eyes up a putt during the Lorena Ochoa Invitational 2016 at Club de Golf on November 12, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Tour Equipment

Michelle Wie's bag is full of Callaway clubs at LPGA event

23 minutes ago
Torrey-Pine-North-15th-hole.jpeg
News & Tours

2017 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and TV guide

3 hours ago
bryson danny morrissey.png
2017 Demo Day

Watch Bryson DeChambeau get schooled by one-armed kid prodigy Tommy Morrissey

4 hours ago
2017 Demo Day4 hours ago

Watch Bryson DeChambeau get schooled by one-armed kid prodigy Tommy Morrissey

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Amid the standardized proceedings of the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show Demo Day, certain events occur that are cool enough to report. This was one of them.

Tour pros and celebrities making appearances tend to be the cooler part of the day. And such was the case at this year's Demo Day, as Bryson DeChambeau and one-armed 6-year-old golfer Tommy Morrissey put on a demonstration for attendees. It was pretty awesome. DeChambeau and Morrissey squared off in a one-handed driving contest in the Cobra/Puma space, then proceeded to hit flop shots.

Let's just say, Tommy more than held his own with the 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA individual champion.

For those who have been to a PGA Demo Day at Orange County National, you sort of know the deal. Each equipment manufacturer has its new clubs or products out for golfers to test. Accessories and other items are on the range -- among the largest in the world -- to attract the attention of golfers from around the world.

But when a 6-year-old like Morrissey puts on a show with DeChambeau, it's undeniably cool. Such was the case on Tuesday.

RELATED: A full list of Tiger Woods prop bets

(Photo: Courtesy of PGA of America)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopPutting drills at the PGA Show: The PutterWheel
    The LoopFull Swing makes simulator golf two steps: drop and hit
    The LoopIOMIC grips move into junior golf market