Watch Bryson DeChambeau get schooled by one-armed kid prodigy Tommy Morrissey

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Amid the standardized proceedings of the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show Demo Day, certain events occur that are cool enough to report. This was one of them.

Tour pros and celebrities making appearances tend to be the cooler part of the day. And such was the case at this year's Demo Day, as Bryson DeChambeau and one-armed 6-year-old golfer Tommy Morrissey put on a demonstration for attendees. It was pretty awesome. DeChambeau and Morrissey squared off in a one-handed driving contest in the Cobra/Puma space, then proceeded to hit flop shots.

Let's just say, Tommy more than held his own with the 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA individual champion.

For those who have been to a PGA Demo Day at Orange County National, you sort of know the deal. Each equipment manufacturer has its new clubs or products out for golfers to test. Accessories and other items are on the range -- among the largest in the world -- to attract the attention of golfers from around the world.

But when a 6-year-old like Morrissey puts on a show with DeChambeau, it's undeniably cool. Such was the case on Tuesday.

(Photo: Courtesy of PGA of America)

