Watch Brittany Lincicome make a hole-in-one in the Bahamas

Lexi Thompson's historic 61 was the news of the day at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic, but it was far from the event's only highlight. In spite of Thompson's fiery charge, Brittany Lincicome enters the weekend as tournament leader thanks to a 64-65 start.

At 17 under (the venue, Ocean Club in Paradise Island, plays to a par 73), Lincicome has racked up plenty of red figures through two days, including a hole-in-one at the 3rd hole:

The two-time major winner is in a minor rut, winless since the 2015 ANA Inspiration and posting just three top 10s last year. A victory in the Bahamas would undoubtedly break this slump, but even if she falls short of a title this weekend, that ace is a nice consolation.

