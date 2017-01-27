SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Golf Course on January 27, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Tiger Woods searches for signs of optimism after missing the cut at Torrey Pines

2 hours ago
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 27: Lexi Thompson of the United States acknowledges fans on the eighth green during round two of the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic on January 27, 2017 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Lexi Thompson flirts with a 59 -- on a par 73(!)

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-01-27 at 5.09.57 PM.png
Watch Brittany Lincicome make a hole-in-one in the Bahamas

4 hours ago
Watch Brittany Lincicome make a hole-in-one in the Bahamas

Lexi Thompson's historic 61 was the news of the day at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic, but it was far from the event's only highlight. In spite of Thompson's fiery charge, Brittany Lincicome enters the weekend as tournament leader thanks to a 64-65 start.

At 17 under (the venue, Ocean Club in Paradise Island, plays to a par 73), Lincicome has racked up plenty of red figures through two days, including a hole-in-one at the 3rd hole:

The two-time major winner is in a minor rut, winless since the 2015 ANA Inspiration and posting just three top 10s last year. A victory in the Bahamas would undoubtedly break this slump, but even if she falls short of a title this weekend, that ace is a nice consolation.

