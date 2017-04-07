Watch Branden Grace elicit Masters roars by holing out from the fairway at the 15th hole

Through two days at the 2017 Masters, the winds have kept the famed Augusta National roars at bay. However, while the gusts were still blowing strong through the Georgia pines Friday afternoon, the course seemed a bit more manageable. A host of players took advantage of this opportunity, including Branden Grace, who brought a thunderous response from the patrons with this shot from the fairway at the 15th:

An eagle at Augusta is a feat in itself, but given the fits the 15th has given players this week, Grace's three is a marvel.

The South African is having a rough-go during the tournament, but while he may not leave with the green jacket, he'll at least go home with some crystal.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS