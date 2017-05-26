First Golfers

Watch Barack Obama three-putt on the 18th hole at St. Andrews, still get a nice ovation from the crowd

By
3 hours ago

In December of 2015, Barack Obama was caught on video holing a walk-off chip. But on Friday, the former President found out the hard way that playing in front of cameras and big crowds doesn't always come so easily.

Obama played the Old Course at St. Andrews during a trip to Scotland and someone in the crowd captured his finish on one of the most famous finishing holes in golf. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

As you can see, the lefty leaves his first putt well short and then lips out his second attempt before picking his ball up. To be fair, Obama didn't take his time on the short putt, and he still received a nice reception from the crowd. Who knows, the putt may have already been conceded to him -- he was the most powerful man in the world for eight years after all.

RELATED: This week in Barack Obama playing golf around the world

Speaking of the crowd, that's a LOT of people watching golf at St. Andrews on a Friday in May. Seriously, there weren't nearly that many people watching late on Friday at the 2015 Open Championship when Tom Watson made his final competitive appearance at the historic course.

Despite the hiccup on 18, it's been a great few months for Obama now that he's left the Oval Office. He's been traveling the globe, playing a lot of golf and he even recently joined a new golf club. But now, with all due respect to the former President, there's no excuse for him not to work harder on his short putting.

RELATED: Looks like Obama settled on a golf club to join

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
First Golfers

Watch Barack Obama three-putt on the 18th hole at St. Andrews, still get a nice ovation from...

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch this golfer get REALLY creative to hit a shot from a tough spot

4 hours ago
Fights

Famous duos that couldn't stand each other

4 hours ago
You're Welcome

A beer-friendly ranking of Memorial Day games

a day ago
Movies

Adam Sandler (yes, THAT Adam Sandler) is an early Oscar frontrunner

a day ago
Out of context?

Victor Cruz claims he didn't say what he was recorded saying

a day ago
Viral Videos

Watch college baseball players practice their putting while a teammate gets interviewed

May 25, 2017
The Gronk Files

Rob Gronkowski's off-season odyssey now includes a music video sushi sex party

May 25, 2017
Golf Style

8 golf shorts you can wear to the beach

May 25, 2017
Family Matters

Why Jordan Spieth might put his brother to work as his caddie after he graduates college

May 24, 2017
You're Welcome

The Indy 500: A Primer on What a Shocking Percentage of America Will Be Attending on Sunday

May 24, 2017
TV Dramas

Charles Barkley threatens to throw a chicken wing at Shaq's "fat-a**" in awkward...

May 24, 2017
T & A

An unofficial ranking of the most NSFW GoDaddy commercials ever

May 24, 2017
Great Moments In Golf

Watch Phil Mickelson's classic exchange with "1920s Reporter Guy" at Colonial

May 24, 2017
Celebrity

Justin Thomas lived his day with the New York Mets to its fullest

May 23, 2017
Drop the Chalupa

Here's how to score free Taco Bell during the NBA Finals

May 23, 2017
Fun Bunch

The NFL is lightening up on touchdown celebrations, which means you can now do this...

May 23, 2017
Fallen Legends

A definitive ranking* of Roger Moore’s James Bond movies (*One man's opinion)

May 23, 2017
Related
The LoopBill Murray took $5 off Barack Obama in an Oval Off…
The LoopTiger Woods prop bets, Paige Spiranac gives a golf …
The LoopThe Top 25 Viral Golf Videos Of 2016
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection