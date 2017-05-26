Watch Barack Obama three-putt on the 18th hole at St. Andrews, still get a nice ovation from the crowd

In December of 2015, Barack Obama was caught on video holing a walk-off chip. But on Friday, the former President found out the hard way that playing in front of cameras and big crowds doesn't always come so easily.

Obama played the Old Course at St. Andrews during a trip to Scotland and someone in the crowd captured his finish on one of the most famous finishing holes in golf. Check it out:

As you can see, the lefty leaves his first putt well short and then lips out his second attempt before picking his ball up. To be fair, Obama didn't take his time on the short putt, and he still received a nice reception from the crowd. Who knows, the putt may have already been conceded to him -- he was the most powerful man in the world for eight years after all.

Speaking of the crowd, that's a LOT of people watching golf at St. Andrews on a Friday in May. Seriously, there weren't nearly that many people watching late on Friday at the 2015 Open Championship when Tom Watson made his final competitive appearance at the historic course.

Despite the hiccup on 18, it's been a great few months for Obama now that he's left the Oval Office. He's been traveling the globe, playing a lot of golf and he even recently joined a new golf club. But now, with all due respect to the former President, there's no excuse for him not to work harder on his short putting.

