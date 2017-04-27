Beef bar NO putting contest.jpg
The Legend of Beef

Watch Andrew "Beef" Johnston challenge an entire bar to a putting contest, then buy drinks for everyone

U.S. Open

Steve Stricker denied special exemption for this year's U.S. Open in native Wisconsin

Zurich Classic

The 10 most famous teams in golf history

How many PGA Tour pros would challenge an entire bar to a putting contest into a pint glass? Maybe a handful. (Yes, John Daly comes to mind...)

Well, Andrew "Beef" Johnston would be at the top of that list. And Beef did just that in New Orleans this week before the Zurich Classic. Here's a pretty hilarious video of Beef using a pint glass for a cup in a local watering hole, and promising to buy a round for the whole bar if anyone matched his putt.

We'll let you watch and enjoy the video, though dimly lit.

Must be pretty awesome to say "Beef" bought you a drink in New Orleans. This is clearly a man of the people.

RELATED: John Daly and Andrew "Beef" Johnston were filmed hanging out -- and it was glorious

