Watch Andrew "Beef" Johnston challenge an entire bar to a putting contest, then buy drinks for everyone

How many PGA Tour pros would challenge an entire bar to a putting contest into a pint glass? Maybe a handful. (Yes, John Daly comes to mind...)

Well, Andrew "Beef" Johnston would be at the top of that list. And Beef did just that in New Orleans this week before the Zurich Classic. Here's a pretty hilarious video of Beef using a pint glass for a cup in a local watering hole, and promising to buy a round for the whole bar if anyone matched his putt.

We'll let you watch and enjoy the video, though dimly lit.

Must be pretty awesome to say "Beef" bought you a drink in New Orleans. This is clearly a man of the people.

