Matthew Fitzpatrick was once mistaken for Tiger Woods' ball boy

an hour ago
TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a portrait at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
Mike Trout records hole-in-one, continues to excel at life

2 hours ago
The latest sign that Jordan Spieth has made it? He has a race horse named after him in New Zealand

3 hours ago
Watch a tee shot hit a rules official driving a cart during European Tour event

By

Unusual bounces are a big part of golf, but what happened Sunday at the Hero Indian Open was bizarre. David Horsey managed to hit a tee shot that bounced off a rules official. While he was driving a cart. In the middle of fairway.

The odd occurrence happened on the ninth hole at DLF Golf & Country Club during the final round. And this caption from the European Tour says it perfectly:

Fortunately, Horsey's shot destined for the fairway remained in the fairway and he made par on his way to finishing T-8 (S.S.P. Chawrasia won by seven shots). Oh, and of course, fortunately, the rules official was also fine. Just a guess, but he's going to watch where he's going a little more carefully next time.

