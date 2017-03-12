Watch a tee shot hit a rules official driving a cart during European Tour event

Unusual bounces are a big part of golf, but what happened Sunday at the Hero Indian Open was bizarre. David Horsey managed to hit a tee shot that bounced off a rules official. While he was driving a cart. In the middle of fairway.

The odd occurrence happened on the ninth hole at DLF Golf & Country Club during the final round. And this caption from the European Tour says it perfectly:

Fortunately, Horsey's shot destined for the fairway remained in the fairway and he made par on his way to finishing T-8 (S.S.P. Chawrasia won by seven shots). Oh, and of course, fortunately, the rules official was also fine. Just a guess, but he's going to watch where he's going a little more carefully next time.

