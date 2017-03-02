justin-thomas-wgc-mexico
Must Watch

Watch Justin Thomas hole a punch shot from 100 yards

an hour ago
4 Oct 1996: Simon Hobday hits his shot out of the bunker at Ralph&#39;&#39;s Senior Classic at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Simon Hobday 1940-2017

Simon Hobday owned a fantastic swing and an even more remarkable personality

an hour ago
170302-dustin-johnson-th.png
WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson's reign at No. 1 begins with a fantastic birdie from the trees

4 hours ago
Viral Video5 hours ago

Watch a returning solider surprise his daughters at Top Golf

By

We've watched surprise reunions between soldiers and their families at sporting events hundreds of times. Despite these gatherings becoming routine, the gravity of the moment never fails to produce a poignant, heartwarming scene. More importantly, it delivers the spotlight our military personnel so rightly deserve. Such as the case as this homecoming featuring a father and his children last week at a Top Golf facility.

The unbridled bliss -- punctured by their shock and screams -- from the soldier's daughters will bring a tear to even the coldest of hearts.

Golf presents its share of fondness, affection, and happiness. But as much as we love the game, moments like this remind us of life's true joys.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJhonattan Vegas celebrates hole-in-one by launching…
    The LoopWatch man sink world-record 395-foot putt
    The LoopMan tries, dramatically fails, to recreate Phil Mic…