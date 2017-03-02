Watch a returning solider surprise his daughters at Top Golf

We've watched surprise reunions between soldiers and their families at sporting events hundreds of times. Despite these gatherings becoming routine, the gravity of the moment never fails to produce a poignant, heartwarming scene. More importantly, it delivers the spotlight our military personnel so rightly deserve. Such as the case as this homecoming featuring a father and his children last week at a Top Golf facility.

The unbridled bliss -- punctured by their shock and screams -- from the soldier's daughters will bring a tear to even the coldest of hearts.

Golf presents its share of fondness, affection, and happiness. But as much as we love the game, moments like this remind us of life's true joys.

