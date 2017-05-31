Trending
Golf Fails

Watch a man try to hit golf ball out of a lake, but lose his golf club instead

By
5 hours ago
170531-lake-blooper.png

It could have been worse. Well, not really. A man tried to hit his golf ball out of a lake, but wound up losing his golf club instead. Yes, the guy could have pulled a Woody Austin and fallen into the water, but again, this is worse.

Because when we say he lost his club, we mean it's gone for good. As in, it's laying at the bottom of that lake, a shiny ornament for the fish to enjoy. We're not sure how this guy managed to throw his club (that far) behind him, but thanks to whomever obtained this video proof.

Anyway, watch the clip and we bet you'll be laughing as hard as this poor dude's friends were:

RELATED: The Top 25 Viral Golf Videos Of 2016

(h/t For The Win)

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf shoe of the week

Adidas’ new all-white Crossknit Boost is a perfect summer shoe

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch LeBron James and Kevin Durant face off. . . in flag football?

3 hours ago
Golf Fails

Watch a man try to hit golf ball out of a lake, but lose his golf club instead

5 hours ago
WAGs

The WAGs of the Champions League

7 hours ago
Wildlife

This "monster" Texas frog is the stuff of nightmares

7 hours ago
Decoder

Every athlete statement, helpfully translated into English

7 hours ago
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler says he'd rather be on vacation with his girlfriend than playing golf, coins...

8 hours ago
Good Dogs

Meet Davos, a golf ball-retrieving dog who uses his skills to help animals in need

9 hours ago
Bad Decisions

Tennis player banned from French Open after kissing, groping TV reporter

9 hours ago
U.S. Open Preview

Good lord, is the rough THICK at Erin Hills ahead of the U.S. Open

May 30, 2017
World Famous Golfers

Eleven golfers make new ESPN 'World Fame' top 100 ranking

May 30, 2017
Hockey Horrors

Ottawa Senators injury list proves hockey is the most brutal sport on earth

May 30, 2017
The Grind

Tiger Woods' sad mug shot, a PGA Tour WAG shows off her arm, and the weirdest side bet...

May 30, 2017
The Loop

The Bachelorette recap: Is this season worth watching?

May 30, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Kevin Durant is the Luckiest Sports Human of the Week

May 29, 2017
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Loser. . . bows? European Tour pros come up with the most interesting side bet of the season

May 28, 2017
Golf Crime

Please help find the two monsters involved in kicking and shooting a goose on a golf course

May 27, 2017
Best Birthday Ever

Watch a 9-year-old boy get the best birthday surprise ever thanks to a foursome of European...

May 26, 2017
Related
The LoopThis gator eating a golf ball is the latest reminde…
The LoopWatch a TV reporter's epic fail at hitting a go…
The LoopTommy Fleetwood drains clutch birdie, becomes victi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection