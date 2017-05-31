Watch a man try to hit golf ball out of a lake, but lose his golf club instead

It could have been worse. Well, not really. A man tried to hit his golf ball out of a lake, but wound up losing his golf club instead. Yes, the guy could have pulled a Woody Austin and fallen into the water, but again, this is worse.

Because when we say he lost his club, we mean it's gone for good. As in, it's laying at the bottom of that lake, a shiny ornament for the fish to enjoy. We're not sure how this guy managed to throw his club (that far) behind him, but thanks to whomever obtained this video proof.

Anyway, watch the clip and we bet you'll be laughing as hard as this poor dude's friends were:

(h/t For The Win)

