Watch a junior golfer beat Jason Day in a long drive contest

By

Jason Day was on hand Friday to conduct a golf clinic. It was the former World No. 1, though, who ended up getting a lesson in power -- from a junior golfer.

OK, let's preface the story by saying this was not your ordinary junior golfer. Min Woo Lee, 18, is the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champ and on Friday he shot 65 to take a one-shot lead at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational. But the highlight of his day came shortly after on the Sage Valley range.

Golfweek's Brentley Romine was on the scene to capture footage of Lee outdriving his fellow Aussie.

"Yeah, that's crushed me," you can hear Day say on the clip as the crowd goes crazy.

Lee graduated from high school in November and is the younger brother of Minjee Lee, a three-time LPGA winner at 20. Min Woo later shared this angle of a moment he'll never forget:

Well done, young man.

Funny enough, it marks the second time since 2015 that a star golfer has showed up to this event only to be showed up. Two years ago, Rory McIlroy took on Brad Dalke in an arm-wrestling match. And lost. Badly.

Hey, kids, take it easy on the tour pros. They might stop coming to these things.

