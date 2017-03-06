ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
As the Arnold Palmer Invitational prepares for life after Arnie, the question of player support lingers

2 hours ago
You don't have to be a mega-athlete to putt like Inbee Park

2 hours ago
Watch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth across a Florida golf course

3 hours ago
Watch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth across a Florida golf course

By

We've learned by now that the Tampa area contains some of the world's biggest gators. Earlier this year, this behemoth was spotted in Lakeland:

And last year, this monster on a Palmetto golf course went viral:

But now there's another gator sighting making the rounds on social media. This time, the reptile was seen on the Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity. And he/she had company. Well, sort of.

Watch as this scaly giant carries a big fish across the golf course. In its mouth.

"I don't want to get near you," Norma Respess comments on the video she captured on her phone according to abcactionnews.com. "I'm glad you've got the fish."

Well said, Norma.

RELATED: This is the giant gator sighting to top all giant gator sightings

