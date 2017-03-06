Watch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth across a Florida golf course

We've learned by now that the Tampa area contains some of the world's biggest gators. Earlier this year, this behemoth was spotted in Lakeland:

And last year, this monster on a Palmetto golf course went viral:

But now there's another gator sighting making the rounds on social media. This time, the reptile was seen on the Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity. And he/she had company. Well, sort of.

Watch as this scaly giant carries a big fish across the golf course. In its mouth.

"I don't want to get near you," Norma Respess comments on the video she captured on her phone according to abcactionnews.com. "I'm glad you've got the fish."

Well said, Norma.

