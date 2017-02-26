170225-erik-karlsson-th.png
Watch a gator scare the living daylights out of NHL All-Star Erik Karlsson

a few seconds ago
Watch a gator scare the living daylights out of NHL All-Star Erik Karlsson

By

In 2015, former NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick tried to tackle a gator on the golf course. But thanks to five-time PGA Tour winner Jesper Parnevik, we now know not all pro hockey players are that fearless. Or crazy.

Parnevik was playing golf with Ottawa Senators All-Star Erik Karlsson at Medalist Club on Saturday when their foursome saw a large reptile in a pond. Karlsson got pretty close to the creature and seemed unafraid -- at least, until the gator thrashed around in the water.

The unexpected movement scared the living daylights out of a man tough enough to twice be named the NHL's best defenseman. Check it out:

