Watch a European Tour pro get a shot-clock violation(?!) in the creative GolfSixes event

For the second consecutive week, a major pro golf tour is using a two-man team format. But unlike the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic, the European Tour's GolfSixes event features a shot clock. And it didn't take long for it to come into play.

In the second group of matches on Day 1 (each match is six holes), American Paul Peterson went over his allotted time to play a shot of 40 seconds. And one of his opponents, Bradley Dredge of Wales, noticed. Check it out:

Just like the NBA, only the golfers get a little more than 24 seconds and there's not a buzzer that goes off. Peterson was assessed a one-stroke penalty and Wales won that hole in a match that wound up being tied. Neither team wound up advancing to Sunday's knockout stage.

So what do players think of the shot clock? Lee Westwood, for one, found it amusing:

We're guessing Peterson wasn't thrilled with getting hit with a penalty, but we appreciate the European Tour trying something to combat slow play. And how about the event's fun first-tee introductions?

Chest-bumping with mascots? Shot clocks? Sign us up for more of this.

