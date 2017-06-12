Watch a caddie chug victory beer out of a giant trophy

Stephan Jaeger's second Web.com Tour win on Sunday provided extra cause for celebration because it ensured he will be teeing it up on the PGA Tour next season. It also came with a gigantic crystal trophy, and Jaeger's caddie, Aaron Flener, took full advantage.

Following Jaeger's two-shot victory at the Rust-Oleum Championship, Flener enjoyed a celebratory beverage from the goblet-shaped piece of hardware. Or rather, some celebratory beverages. The dude can chug.

Drink up, Aaron, but don't go too crazy. You and your boss have work to do at this week's U.S. Open. And judging by the early player reactions to Erin Hills' rough, it's not going to be easy.

