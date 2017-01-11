Watch a 10-year-old Justin Thomas pull off a perfect Tiger Woods club twirl

After a legendary junior career that included more than 100 wins, Justin Thomas seemed destined for greatness on the PGA Tour. And if there's one example that illustrates the swagger JT had growing up, it's this quick clip of him copying Tiger Woods' club twirl. As a 10-year-old kid.

Thanks to CBS' Kyle Porter for isolating this gem:

It comes from this slightly longer video tweeted out by the PGA Tour -- and it's so good.

The PGA Tour did a great video series on Justin Thomas' rise from a prodigy to a pro last year, and in it, Thomas says that seeing Woods win the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla (Thomas grew up in nearby Goshen, Ky.), really got his golfing competitive juices flowing as a youngster.

"I was channeling my inner T-Dub, that's for sure," Thomas says in the video, while looking at a scrapbook of old memories with his dad and PGA professional, Mike. "I've got a red shirt and black pants on in a lot of these pictures."

There's a lot of other goodies of Thomas' younger days in this video:

And in this one.

Getting to 100 wins as a tour pro will be a tougher task, but Thomas, 23, already has three PGA Tour titles, including wins in two of his past four starts. And yes, he still has a strong club twirl game.

RELATED: JT pranks and wins, and Tiger's late-night texts to Rory

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS