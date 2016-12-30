Watch: 83-year-old Florida man attacks car salesman with golf club

Anyone who's purchased a car knows it can be an aggravating experience. However, most of us don't get irritated to the point of using our irons as weapons.

Yet, that's exactly what happened in Sarasota, as an 83-year-old Florida man went after a car salesman with a golf club. (Warning: NSFW language.)

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Linsey Owens became upset when arriving to a dealership thinking he had received a scratch-off prize. Owens was given a $5 Walmart gift card, with an employee explaining he needed to purchase a car to claim a bigger prize, the report says. Owens was then asked to leave.

“[Owens] became irate that he had to purchase a vehicle in order to claim the prize and got into his vehicle,” the report stated.

Owens hit another employee with his White Honda. He then proceeded to retrieve a golf club from his trunk and swing at a salesman.

“It was surreal, I couldn’t believe this was happening,” said the victim to WFLA.com.

He then left the scene. Officers showed up to his house, and Owens was ultimately charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

