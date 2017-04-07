Watch 81-year-old Gary Player do squats with Instagram model on his back

Just when we think we've seen everything from Gary Player, the eight-time major champion drops a gem like this on us during Masters Week. That's the Black Knight being the Black Knight.

Looks like Mr. Player was enjoying himself on Thursday after his ceremonial first-tee shot, hanging out with Instagram model Elise Lobb. Player loves to show off his super-human fitness skills -- at age 81, he's one of the wonders of the world in golf.

And so he took the opportunity of hanging out with Lobb -- which would make any millennial male golfer jealous, given Lobb's popularity on social media -- and showed her a thing or two about his physical talents.

Lobb is no fitness slouch herself, regularly posting videos of her fitness prowess.

But still, Player's ability to do a squat with Lobb on his back -- after a long day for him Thursday in Augusta -- is pretty impressive.

