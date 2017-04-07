Watch 81-year-old Gary Player do squats with Instagram model on his back

170407-billy-walters.png
By

Just when we think we've seen everything from Gary Player, the eight-time major champion drops a gem like this on us during Masters Week. That's the Black Knight being the Black Knight.

Looks like Mr. Player was enjoying himself on Thursday after his ceremonial first-tee shot, hanging out with Instagram model Elise Lobb. Player loves to show off his super-human fitness skills -- at age 81, he's one of the wonders of the world in golf.

And so he took the opportunity of hanging out with Lobb -- which would make any millennial male golfer jealous, given Lobb's popularity on social media -- and showed her a thing or two about his physical talents.

Loading

View on Instagram

Lobb is no fitness slouch herself, regularly posting videos of her fitness prowess.

Loading

View on Instagram

But still, Player's ability to do a squat with Lobb on his back -- after a long day for him Thursday in Augusta -- is pretty impressive.

