Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and viewer's guide

It's easy for other sports to get lost in the shadow of Super Bowl week, but the Phoenix Open has managed to carve out its spot on the athletic calendar. Tracing its roots back to 1932, the tournament is the most attended event on the PGA Tour schedule, setting records in 2016 for highest single-day traffic (200,000-plus fans on Saturday) and weekly attendance (upwards of 618,000). The trademark of the Phoenix Open is TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole. Enclosed with temporary stadium seating, the 16th transforms into "the biggest party in golf." Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, Gene Littler and Mark Calcavecchia have each won the tournament three times; Hideki Matsuyama is your reigning champ.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM EST, and on the weekend from 1:00 to 2:30 PM EST. CBS will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting at 3:00 PM EST.

Fantasy Picks

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the Waste Management Phoenix Open? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at TPC Scottsdale.

Leader board

Follow the action from Phoenix here on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:30 AM -- Ryan Palmer, Chad Campbell, Colt Knost

7:39 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Kevin Chappell, Roberto Castro

7:48 AM -- Ben Crane, Zac Blair, Blayne Barber

7:57 AM -- Tony Finau, Vaughn Taylor, Gary Woodland

8:06 AM -- Smylie Kaufman, J.B. Holmes, Steve Stricker

8:15 AM -- Fabian Gomez, Steven Bowditch, Luke Donald

8:24 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Pat Perez, Rod Pampling

8:33 AM -- William McGirt, Shane Lowry, Danny Lee

8:42 AM -- Carl Pettersson, Jason Bohn, Tyrone Van Aswegen

8:51 AM -- Bryce Molder, Ricky Barnes, Brett Stegmaier

9:00 AM -- Boo Weekley, John Huh, Mark Hubbard

11:40 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Sean O'Hair, Daniel Summerhays

11:49 AM -- Martin Laird, Lucas Glover, Willy Wilcox

11:58 AM -- Charlie Beljan, Steve Marino, Ryo Ishikawa

12:07 PM -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Adam Hadwin

12:16 PM -- Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar

12:25 PM -- Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk, Matt Every

12:34 PM -- Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Gay

12:43 PM -- Russell Knox, Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson

12:52 PM -- Brian Harman, Graham DeLaet, Andrew Loupe

1:01 PM -- Kyle Stanley, Sung Kang, Luke List

1:10 PM -- Wesley Bryan, Brandon Hagy, Michael Schoolcraft

No. 10 Tee

7:30 AM -- John Peterson, Harold Varner III, C.T. Pan

7:39 AM -- Marc Leishman, Robert Garrigus, Kyle Reifers

7:48 AM -- Scott Brown, Louis Oosthuizen, David Hearn

7:57 AM -- Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

8:06 AM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka

8:15 AM -- Scott Piercy, Nick Taylor, Ben Martin

8:24 AM -- Billy Horschel, Hunter Mahan, K.J. Choi

8:33 AM -- Aaron Baddeley, Alex Cejka, Keegan Bradley

8:42 AM -- Chez Reavie, Morgan Hoffmann, Chad Collins

8:51 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Ken Duke, Jon Curran

9:00 AM -- J.J. Spaun, Grayson Murray, Jim Knous

11:40 AM -- Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak

11:49 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Spencer Levin, Byeong Hun An

11:58 AM -- Seung--Yul Noh, Matt Jones, Ollie Schniederjans

12:07 PM -- Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, J.J. Henry

12:16 PM -- Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim, Greg Chalmers

12:25 PM -- James Hahn, Robert Streb, Retief Goosen

12:34 PM -- Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington

12:43 PM -- Mark Wilson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire

12:52 PM -- Russell Henley, Shawn Stefani, Patrick Rodgers

1:01 PM -- Kevin Na, Jamie Lovemark, Michael Kim

1:10 PM -- Andrew Johnston, Craig Hocknull, Alex Kim

