Vijay Singh survives wind, takes a one-shot lead over Billy Andrade

Pinterest Rob Carr Vijay Singh acknowledges the crowd after making a birdie on the seventh hole during the second round of the Senior PGA Championship. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Vijay Singh, for a time last decade, took up residence in the victory circle, but he was inexplicably evicted in 2009.

Halfway through the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Singh is hinting at a return to his winning ways. On an exceedingly windy and difficult day for golf Friday at Trump National, Washington, D.C., Singh shot a four-under par 68 to take a one-stroke lead over Billy Andrade.

Play, in fact, was suspended because of high winds at 4:25 p.m. (EDT), but by then Singh was done for the day.

“It was blowing 20 miles per hour, so it was hard to hit it close,” Singh said. “But if you manage your game and hit away from pins sometimes, you can score because the par 5s are pretty much all reachable [in two shots].

“I played pretty solid. I was always in play and never really went out of position. I played solid and I putted well. You have to putt well in windy conditions.”

A winner of 34 PGA Tour events including nine in one season, Singh has not won an individual tournament since September of 2008. He has played 215 straight individual events on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions without winning, though he did team with Carlos Franco to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf last month.

Andrade also expertly managed the wind in also posting a two-under par 68.

“It really got blowing hard, and it’s really hard to putt,” he said. “I think that’s the hardest part. On the greens the ball’s oscillating a little bit.

“You have a few of the holes with crosswinds and few down-winds and just a few into the wind. Overall I’m very happy where I’m at and really looking forward to this weekend. But if the weather stays like this it’s going to be a survival test.”

Larry Mize, who completed the weather-delayed first round on Friday morning and shot 65 to claim a share of the lead, shot a one-over 73 in the second round and trails by four. Bernhard Langer, the other first-round leader, had a late tee time on Friday.

