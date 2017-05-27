Senior PGA Championship6 hours ago

Vijay Singh leads Bernhard Langer by one heading to final round

By
STERLING, VA - MAY 27: Vijay Singh tees off on the third hole during Round 3 of the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club on May 27, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr

Vijay Singh tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Major champions vying for major championships is how one might script these things, and Vijay Singh and Bernhard Langer have cooperated in the KitchenAid Senior Players Championship.

The two World Golf Hall of Famers are first and second, respectively, heading into Sunday’s final round at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Singh, who won two PGA Championships and a Masters, shot a five-under par 67 in the third round on Saturday and in pursuit of his first PGA Tour Champions individiual victory leads Langer by one.

Langer, a winner of two Masters as well as eight senior majors, shot a two-under par 70. Langer is attempting to win win back-to-back majors, having prevailed last Sunday in the Regions Tradition.

"He's got a little different game," Singh said. "He hits the ball very straight. It seems like he doesn't make a mistake. He's got a game plan and he's a pretty hard competitor to break.

"But I'm playing well and I'm hitting my ball pretty good. I had a couple of hiccups with my putter today but I came back strong. I think it's going to be a good match."

Langer, meanwhile, was struggling with his iron shots. "I missed a couple of greens, more than a couple," he said. "But I got some of them up-and-down and so I'm still in a good position. I would rather be two ahead than one behind, but there's a lot of golf left tomorrow and we'll see how it plays out."

Billy Andrade, meanwhile, is in third place following his round of three-under 69 and trails Singh by three. Bob Estes, who had a five-under 67, is in fourth, five strokes behind.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Golf Saved My Life

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Bernhard Langer continues to roll, opens this major the way he closed last one

Golf News & Tours

Vijay Singh ends long victory drought with help from partner Carlos Franco

Golf News & Tours

Vijay Singh positions himself to end winless skein, but Bernhard Langer still leads

Golf News & Tours

Langer wins his 1st 'unanchored' senior title

Golf News & Tours

Stephen Ames holds off Bernhard Langer, wins by four

Related
Golf News & ToursVijay Singh positions himself to end winless skein,…
Golf News & ToursBernhard Langer continues to roll, opens this major…
Golf News & ToursLanger wins his 1st 'unanchored' senior tit…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection